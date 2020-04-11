|
Passed away peacefully, with his loving daughters by his side on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Pauline in 2013, his sweetheart, the love of his life. They were married for 64 years. Adored father of Janice Salvatore (John), Donna Burnagiel (Alex) and Lorna Kruczynski (Roman). Cherished "Gramps" to Chris (Suzy), Dan (Jen), Carol (Derek) and Lori (Scot). Proud "G.G." to Avery, Nevyn, Serena, Madi, Roen, Grayson, Emery, Josie, Bennett and Lincoln. Special brother to Doug (late Pat), Carol McCauley Vince (late Ken), Dave (Pat), the late Ross Evans (late Kaye), and Wanda Austin (late Carl). A special brother in law to Carol Young (late Bob) and the late Shirley Reece (late Tom). He will be remembered and missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Don will also be dearly missed by Cathy Zyznomirski, his special companion and friend of recent years. Don was born in Welland. After marrying Pauline they remained in Welland to raise their family while Don worked at John Deere for 40 years. They enjoyed many years at the cottage and moved to Muskoka after Don retired. Several years later they returned to Welland to be closer to their growing family. Don and Pauline shared a life time of fun which included extensive travelling, cruising and many winters in the beautiful Bahamas. Don was a self made do it yourselfer who worked tirelessly developing his skills. Over the years he was constantly working on a new or renovation project. Don knew how to have fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. His kind, gentle personality will be cherished by all those who knew him. Thank you to Dr. Ibrahim and the incredible staff at Seasons Stoney Creek Memory Care Unit for providing such excellent care for the past l8 months. Special thanks to the very compassionate, exceptional, caring Seasons team who helped dad on his final journey through Palliative Care. Your extraordinary acts of kindness will never be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020