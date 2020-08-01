1/1
Donald Stewart McAuley
1926 - 2020
1926-2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Donald Stewart McAuley, in his 95 year, at Linhaven Long Term Care Home. Predeceased by his wife Marion (2007) and son in law Doug Berry (2011). Loving Father of Gayle, Kathy (Barry ) Kowalski, Paul (Marcy) McAuley, and Rod (Judy) McAuley. Grandfather to Ryan (Samantha) Berry, Kristen (Jason) Hunter; Matthew (Lindsay) Kowalski; Jonathan (Caitlin) Kowalski; Gregory (Julie )McAuley,; Stefanie (Alex) McAuley and Lanie McAuley. Great-grandfather to Katelyn Hunter, Liam Berry, Charlie Berry, Jayden Hunter, Dylan Kowalski and Mila McAuley. Don graduated from Western University with a BA in Education, and Master of Education from University of Toronto. He started his career teaching elementary school in London, in 1959 he was offered a position at Hamilton Teachers College. In 1967 he moved to St. Catharines to accept a position at the St. Catharines Teachers College, which eventually amalgamated with Brock University. Where he remained as a Professor of Education in the College of Education until his retirement in 1986. Don and Marion spent their retirement years, golfing, curling and travelling throughout the world. Don was also an active member of PROBUS. A special thank you to the staff of Linhaven in the Secord area, for their kindness and caring of our dad for the past 3.5 years. Particularly during the past 4 months when we were unable to see him to Covid restrictions. We are forever grateful that we were allowed to spend the last week with him, prior to his passing. A private family service will be held. If so desired, a donation in Don's memory to Community Care would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
