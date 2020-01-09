Home

Peacefully, in his sleep on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Robert Hagerman, aged 88 years, of Vineland. Beloved husband for 65 years of Marjorie (nee Gibson). Loving father of Donald (Mary Ellen), Kathy (Gary), David (Alexandra) and Karen (Ed) Cheroske. Father-in-law of Sherry Hagerman. Grandpa to Daniel (Nikole), Holly (Garrett), Megan (Phil), Jessica (Norbert), Blaine, Kendra (Aaron), Kayleigh (Kevin), Jason and Sarah Lynne. Great grandpa of Rue. Predeceased by his brother Wray. Robert was manager of The Right House department stores in Hamilton, Brantford, Cambridge and St. Catharines and a past member of Temple Masonic Lodge, St. Catharines. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bob's life will take place in the Spring. If desired, memorial donations to Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
