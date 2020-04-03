|
|
It is with heart felt sadness that we announce the passing of Don on Tuesday March 31st, 2020 just a few days after his 92nd birthday. Loving husband and best friend to Phyllis (nee. Stevens) for over 70 years. Cherished father to William 'Bill' (Margaret), Arthur, Kevin (Debbie) and Kelly Crawford. Special Grampa to Tammy, Art Jr. (Jennifer), Malinda (Richard), Mike, Ashlea (Nathan), Tyler (Jackie), and great grandchildren; Corey (Melanie), Meagan, Edward, Beau, Hunter and Noah. Donnie will be sadly missed by his sisters Edith and Trudy. Predeceased by his brother Howard and his sister Madeline. Uncle Don will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Don always loved his job as a Grater Operator with the City of Thorold, where he worked for 47 years. In his retirement he enjoyed picking up his grandkids and driving them to school, cutting the lawn and keeping up his yard, watching his old shows and Westerns on the TV and eating out at restaurants especially his coffee time at Black Horse Corners with his buddies. A private family service and burial will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY - 905-892-1699. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation will be appreciated by his family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 3, 2020