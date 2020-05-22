Passed away peacefully at home surrounded with love, Tuesday, May 19 2020, in his 88th year. Survived by his loving wife Margaret and his children, Randy (Sharon), Cindy (Ronald), Tim (Joan), Shawn (Gay) and Shelly (Chris). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Don his predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. As per Don's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905)682 0474. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory to Walker Family Cancer Center, or The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca "Every time we think of you, our hearths will fill with pride; and although we'll always miss you, we know you're by our side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain. We know you're watching over us, until we meet again"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.