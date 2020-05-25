Donald Weaver passed peacefully on May 23, 2020 in his 92nd year after a truly valiant struggle with congestive heart failure. Don is predeceased by his wife, Suzanne, his daughter, Janice (Rossman), and his grandson, Aaron (Rossman). He leaves behind his daughters, Jane and Joanne (Jim Mountain), his son-in-law, Robert Rossman and his grandchildren William (Lindsay May), Talia (Brendan Graham), Adrienne and Naomi. Don was born in Humberstone, the cherished only child of Robert and Ina Weaver who were late to parenthood. Mutually devoted, he was a dutiful son and continued to value family above all else throughout his life. At 19, after two weeks as a clerk at the Robin Hood Mill, he quit. "I can't spend my life behind this desk." He moved on to apprentice with Webb's Automotive in 1947 and spent his working life as an auto body mechanic. He did very good work. He found his life partner in Sue. He heard her sing and was smitten. Their lives were rich with her large extended family and their long-time friends; Audrey and Glen Sevenpifer, Evelyn and Grant Black and Joan and Pete Knoll. Relationships were the centre around which their lives revolved. Don was an active member of the Central United Church, the Oddfellows Lodge and the R.C.A.F. 434 Wing all of which he served until his death. He will be remembered by those who knew him as steady and plain, quick with a laugh-the salt-of-the-earth. Last July Don joined immediate family on a cruise to Alaska, something he had always wanted to do. There on a silent lake in the wilderness he stood on the pontoon of a float plane having toured from the air some of God's best handiwork. In October, he danced the night away in between tequila shots at his granddaughter, Talia's, wedding in Boca Raton, Florida. Always up for an adventure and a good time. He lived small. He lived large. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to: Dr. Alan Daniel and his assistant, Lynn Dyson both of whom extended compassionate and excellent care; the staff at Portal Village where he spent his last few weeks; Debbie Zack who guided the family through the labyrinth of public healthcare for both Don and Sue; friends and neighbours Bob Surridge, Ken Beard, Wayne and Carol Huffman, Bob Ebert, Dave and Mary Anne and others whose names we don't know. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tributes can be made to the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or The Central United Church in Port Colborne. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.