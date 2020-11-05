On the Feast of All Souls, the family of Don Palma announced his passing, after a brave struggle with cancer. Born on April 26, 1945, in Monteleone (Puglia) Italy, he was in his 76th year, and had recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary. He leaves behind his wife Clara, his beloved children Laura (James), Mark (Amy), and Anthony, sister Carmela (Richard, 2019), brothers Michael and Joseph, sister-in-law Susi Pichelli (John, 2003), nephews Jason (Kate), Michael (Maria), Steve (Sarah), Bryan, Warren, and Kevin, niece Julia (Louie), and grandchildren Aiden and Ella. He is now in the heavenly embrace of his father Antonio and mother Angela (Colangelo). A Baby Boomer, Don immigrated to Canada in 1959, by ship, to Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. With members of his extended family, he settled in East York, in the vicinity of Victoria Park. Thanks to a scholarship in honour of the distinguished Summerville family of Toronto, he attended Neil McNeil Catholic Secondary School in Scarborough, under the tutelage of the Holy Ghost Fathers, where he received top valedictory marks and a host of academic prizes, despite the challenge of learning English. (His classmates at Neil McNeil included Hollywood film actor John Candy and NHL Hall-of-Famer Brad Park). Enrolling at St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto, he then earned, in succession, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Language and Literature, a Master's Degree in French, and, (after waving an offer to attend Cornell University for a Ph.D.), a Bachelor of Education Degree at then Premier Bill Davis' newly-created Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. He supported his academic pursuits with back-breaking construction work in the summer time, rising as early as 3 a.m. on many occasions, to embark on long-distance journeys across the province. After completion of his studies, and marriage to his wife Clara, he taught for a year at Rideau District High School in Elgin, then for several decades at Denis Morris Catholic High School in St. Catharines, and, finally, (as a Department Head) at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School in Grimsby. Along the way, Don gave generously of his time, coaching sports teams, organizing field trips, planning holiday concerts, and leaving a lasting legacy (as the Alex Trebek of the Peninsula) in his volunteer role as Co-ordinator for School Reach for the Niagara Catholic District School Board. Great spirits are defined by the institutions they leave behind. Don was a 'bridge' between the old world and the new; proud of his European roots, yet fully committed to the Canadian project. He had great respect for the multicultural vision of Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. With the financial assistance of the Trudeau government, and assorted cultural agencies (including the Dante Alighieri Society), he established the Heritage Language Program for the Welland and Lincoln County Separate School Boards, a program that taught Italian, French, Spanish, Polish, and an assortment of other languages, to worldly Canadian students. It is still in existence today. Don had a huge heart. He was loving, selfless, loyal, hard-working, and resilient. As a devoted father, his three children meant everything to him. He translated his passionate love for soccer to each of them, spending untold hours at practices, games, and tournaments. (He equally adored hockey and the Montreal Canadians). He would do anything to help those in need, particularly the poor, the homeless, and the marginalized. He was a regular lector at Sunday Mass at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Fonthill, assisted with fundraising bingos and lotteries, and volunteered at numerous parish events, including soup kitchens and pasta nights. His heart was not confined to people, however; it encompassed the great outdoors, as well. He loved nature in abundance, enjoying landscaping - planting flowers, raking leaves, and trimming hedges - not to mention long walks along picturesque trails. He was a true Renaissance man - a polyglot, equally at home with the plays of Shakespeare as with the engineering dynamics of a sunroom. In keeping with provincial regulations for COVID-19, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person. A private funeral has been arranged by J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence in Welland, Ontario. You are respectfully invited to join in viewing a live broadcast of the funeral Mass via livestream service beginning at 12:55 p.m. on Friday, November 6th, using the following link: www.livememorialservices.com/Home/Service
Detail/7506 A heartfelt thank-you goes out, in closing, to all the nurses, doctors, personal support workers, neighbours, and friends, from near and from far, who comforted Don in the final stages of his life. Donations, in his loving memory, can be made to St. Alexander Catholic Church in Fonthill, Pelham Cares, and the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.jjpatterson.ca