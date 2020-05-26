It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of our precious mother Donatina "Donna" on May 23, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit at the age of 81, with her family by her side. Donatina was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul and will be missed deeply by everyone who loved her. We would like to thank Dr. Craig Ainsworth and Dr. A. Lamy and their team for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time. Our mother took a different path to be with her loving husband, Attilio (2017) where they will once again be united forever, together. Donatina was a loving mother to Josephine D'Agostino (Virginio), Deanna Olivieri and David Olivieri (Debora). Proud and cherished grandmother of Tina D'Agostino (Bryce Deathe), Nicolas and Nathan Olivieri. She reunites in heaven with her parents Lorenzo and Adelina Marchionda and her brothers Guido (Lucia) Marchionda, Pasquale "Patsy" (Gilda) Marchionda, Concezio and Gaetano "Guy" Marchionda. Our Mom will be deeply missed by her loving sister Maria (Attilio) Ciccone and caring sister-in-law's Rosaria and Angelina Marchionda. She will be lovingly remembered by many relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. Donatina was born in Pacentro, Italy and came to Canada in 1960, settling in Welland where with hardships and determination they made a harmonious home for themselves. Donatina was religious and an active parishioner of St Kevin's Church. Our Mom will forever be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity and the profound love she had for her family. Her love of cooking and gathering around the table to enjoy delicious meals brought together many happy moments at many cherished occasions. She enjoyed a wonderful, blessed life and travelled with her husband and family. She was the most affectionate, caring and special person in all our lives and we will miss her forever. Due to the circumstances regarding COVID-19, the family is having a private service at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. You are invited to join the family via Livestream service starting at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday May 27th at http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html PASSWORD: Arbor2020 In honour of Donatina's memory, please consider making a donation to St Kevin's Church or Hamilton General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 26, 2020.