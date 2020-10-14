1/1
Donato "Dan" D'AMELIO
Peacefully with family by his side, at Millennium Trail Manor, Niagara Falls, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dan D'Amelio of Thorold in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Christina "Tina" (Vander Gulik) for over 55 years. Dear father of LeeAnne (Jeff Fortier) and Jim D'Amelio (Michelle). Loving grandpa to Jacob and Mackenzie D'Amelio. Brother of Lena (the late Wes Kis), Rosalie (Rocky) Daddario, and the late Phyllis (Bill Felice), Frank D'Amelio (Rena) and Anntoinette Rossetto. Brother-in-law to Leo Rossetto. Uncle Dan will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2:00 -4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Chapel, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation. Private Rite of Committal at Lakeview Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario COVID regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or service must bring and wear a mask. A special thank you to Doreen and the Staff at Millennium Trail Manor for their care and compassion. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
