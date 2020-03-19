|
Donato was born in Roccamorice, Italy on June 30, 1936 to Elvira and Giuseppe DiMatteo. On March 18, 1955, at the age of 19, he went to work in Venezuela and grew to love the culture and language. He eventually immigrated to Canada on December 2, 1962 to be reunited with his mother and siblings. Donato married the love of his life Mary (nee Perri) on June 6, 1964, and together they raised two children, Lori and Albert. Donato was a loyal and long-time employee of General Motors, but his true passion was gardening. He was always proud to share his vegetables, fruits and flowers with family and friends. Donato was kind to the animals that frequented his gardens and often made time to feed them. He was a hard-working man who was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. Donato passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the age of 83, surrounded by his wife Mary and his children Lori (Frank) and Albert. Beloved Nonno to Christian and Bianca. Donato will be deeply missed by his sister Angiolina (the late Elio) D'Alimonte, and his sister-in-law Antonietta (the late Giovanni) DiMatteo. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Antonio and sister-in-law Maria DiMatteo, sister Maria and brother-in-law Albert Menna, and his in-laws Rosina and Alberto Perri. His nieces, nephews, cousins and friends fondly remember 'Frank' or 'Don' for his kind and gentle spirit. Donato will be deeply missed by his loving family. A sincere thank you to the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital, Dr. Wilson, the visiting nurses and personal support workers for all of their care and compassion. Donato's family have decided to postpone the visitation and Funeral Mass. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Donato's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Please monitor the funeral home website for further information. In memory of Donato, donations may be made to St. Thomas More Church or Pets Alive Niagara, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020