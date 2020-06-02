Donna Carrol Reichert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 77 after a lengthy illness due to cancer. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony (2019). Loving mother of Michelle Reichert. Cherished grandmother of Nathan Sweeney. Dearly missed by her sister Lynda Rumble (Harry). Donna dedicated her teaching career to those with special needs. She was an avid gardener and animal lover. In keeping with my mother's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Donna's life will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Highland Animal Relief Team (HART) www.hartdogrescue.ca Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James L. Pedlar Funeral Home
1292 Pelham Street
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-5762
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved