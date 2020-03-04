Home

More Obituaries for Donna Jacobs Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna (Stevens) Jacobs Henderson

Donna (Stevens) Jacobs Henderson Obituary
November 10, 1940 - February 29, 2020. Suddenly on February 29, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband George Calvin Henderson, and daughter Stacey Lee Jacobs, parents Albert Stevens and Edna Stevens. Survived by son Michael Jacobs, daughter Debby Bugye, many grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews. Retired from Zellers and Past President of the Legion Branch 350. A Spring Service to take place at a later date. Will be sadly missed and always loved by her family and friends.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020
