1/
Donna June HONSINGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 70 years of age. Beloved wife of Terry for 48 years. Loving mother of Brandy, Autumn (Mike) Young and Cody (Andrew) Harpwood. Dear Nana of Payton, Ella, Samara, Cole and Lincoln. Predeceased by her sister Charleen Shaw and her brother Ed Rombough. In respecting Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Thank you to Hospice Niagara for your care and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved