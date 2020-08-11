Peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 70 years of age. Beloved wife of Terry for 48 years. Loving mother of Brandy, Autumn (Mike) Young and Cody (Andrew) Harpwood. Dear Nana of Payton, Ella, Samara, Cole and Lincoln. Predeceased by her sister Charleen Shaw and her brother Ed Rombough. In respecting Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. Thank you to Hospice Niagara for your care and support.