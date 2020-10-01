1/1
Donna Marie (Yendt) BARRY
1948-05-09 - 2020-09-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, surrounded by her family, following a strong and courageous battle with cancer, Donna passed away in her 73rd year. She will be forever missed by her loving daughters; Tracy Barry, Lori (Tony) Cirocco, and Sheri Briscall. Cherished Nana to; Erika (Josh), Quinn, Nicolas, Justin, Kylie, Lucas and Leah, whom will forever be inspired by her tremendous courage. She will be missed and always remembered by; Ed Barry (Darlene), Robin, Courtney, Kristen and Jordan. Loving sister to: Barbara (Ken) Taylor, Richard (Janice) Yendt, Mark (Lisa) Yendt. Donna was adored by many close friends as well as her nieces and nephews. Welcoming Donna in Heaven are her loving parents, Clare & Isabelle Yendt. Donna was born and raised in St. Catharines. After retiring from her position of Furniture Manager at Staples, she enjoyed making memories with her seven precious grandchildren. "Mom you fought the brave fight with every fibre of your being. You never complained and never gave up hope. We will miss you, especially your sarcastic sense of humour, and the passionate way you danced to rock n' roll. We will miss how much you loved sweets, and the charming way you poured salt on practically everything. But most of all, Mom, we will miss your kind and beautiful spirit, your smile and the way you loved us all. You will forever be our hero." Gratitude goes to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, her Oncologist Dr. Cameron Phillips, Colleen Bredin RNP, and the entire Palliative Care Team. Special thanks also go to Donna's dear friend, Wendy Lutczyn for her endless love, care and support. In keeping with Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved