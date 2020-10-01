Peacefully, surrounded by her family, following a strong and courageous battle with cancer, Donna passed away in her 73rd year. She will be forever missed by her loving daughters; Tracy Barry, Lori (Tony) Cirocco, and Sheri Briscall. Cherished Nana to; Erika (Josh), Quinn, Nicolas, Justin, Kylie, Lucas and Leah, whom will forever be inspired by her tremendous courage. She will be missed and always remembered by; Ed Barry (Darlene), Robin, Courtney, Kristen and Jordan. Loving sister to: Barbara (Ken) Taylor, Richard (Janice) Yendt, Mark (Lisa) Yendt. Donna was adored by many close friends as well as her nieces and nephews. Welcoming Donna in Heaven are her loving parents, Clare & Isabelle Yendt. Donna was born and raised in St. Catharines. After retiring from her position of Furniture Manager at Staples, she enjoyed making memories with her seven precious grandchildren. "Mom you fought the brave fight with every fibre of your being. You never complained and never gave up hope. We will miss you, especially your sarcastic sense of humour, and the passionate way you danced to rock n' roll. We will miss how much you loved sweets, and the charming way you poured salt on practically everything. But most of all, Mom, we will miss your kind and beautiful spirit, your smile and the way you loved us all. You will forever be our hero." Gratitude goes to the Walker Family Cancer Centre, her Oncologist Dr. Cameron Phillips, Colleen Bredin RNP, and the entire Palliative Care Team. Special thanks also go to Donna's dear friend, Wendy Lutczyn for her endless love, care and support. In keeping with Donna's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.