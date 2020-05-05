It is with heavy hearts, but thanksgiving for a life well lived, that we announce the passing of Donna, on May 1, 2020 at home, in her 90th year. Reunited with her beloved husband Harry. She will be forever remembered by nieces and nephews Briar and Richard Easterbrook, Linda and John Panetta. Great-nephews Shane Easterbrook and Jen Roughs, Darryl and Charlene Easterbrook, Michael Panetta and Tammy Howse, Kevin Panetta and Missy Biggins. Great-great-nephews and nieces Jessica, Emily, and Hayden Easterbrook, and Andrew, Mike and Blaine Panetta. Predeceased by her parents. Aunt Donna was a long-time member and volunteer of Central United Church. She enjoyed making dish cloths (we have many) and enjoyed having get-togethers with her neighbors on her patio for small chit chats. She especially enjoyed the many family dinners and trips we shared. Aunt Donna enjoyed travelling from coast to coast, South America, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Aunt Donna always had a great sense of humour. a pleasant smile and a kind word for everyone. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a service and reception at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699) will be announced at a later date, with interment to take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Share memories, photos and condolences online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.