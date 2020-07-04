It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Donna Mary Black on June 25th at the Perley Rideau Veterans Health Center in Ottawa, Ontario. Donna was predeceased by her parents Mary and Jack Walker and recently by her husband Henry Neil Black. Donna is survived by her son Randall Black (Margaret Chaloner), daughters: Meridy Black and Heather Black, sister Jackie Walker Pearce (Bob Pearce) and grandchildren Twyla Black, Hannah Todd and Austin Cloutier-Black as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. Donna was born in St Catharines Ontario. She grew up working in the family horticultural business where she developed a love for flowers, plants and management of greenhouses. Orchids were their speciality and were imported from a broad global market. Donna graduated from Alma College where she was a leader and ambassador in her student role. She was also an active sorority member. Later in life Donna attended John Abbott College and Wilfred Laurier post-secondary institutions and studied humanities, religion, and music. She was an active Christian and served on the board of the Presbyterian Church for years. Donna was an avid reader and had a vast range of literary favourites including all the works of Margaret Atwood. She was inspired by reading the work of Eckhart Tolle and Norman Vincent Peale. Donna and Harry enjoyed the Arts and frequently attended events at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal. Later in life, the Stratford Festival became a favourite family sojourn for Donna and her daughters. Donna had a kind heart for everyone she met. As an outstanding beauty she was renowned by her sister for turning heads at Ridley College in St. Catherine's Ontario. The young man who was struck by her all round beauty was Henry Neil Black, an engineer she met while working at the Ford Motor Company. Donna and Harry (Henry) celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on July 7th, 2019. Donna and Henry lived in Toronto, Ottawa, and Fredericton and settled in Montreal to raise their family. Donna devoted her life to raising her children. Her love was beyond measure and was exemplified through her acts of humility for her family and neighbours. She tirelessly supported her children's athletic, artistic and career development through enrolment in such programs as scouts/ girl guides, music and ballet. Donna re-entered the workforce as her children reached adolescence and worked with Prudential Insurance until she retired. Donna and Harry spent summers with her children and grandchildren at the cottage situated at Lac Simon, Quebec. She was our family life guard at the beach having achieved her bronze medallion and having a love for swimming. Donna had amazing culinary skills, all meals were made from scratch. She was family- famous for her apple pies. Donna embraced nature and shared her passion of the outdoors with her children doing such activities as berry picking, daily walks along the cottage country road (family pet in tow) to the local farm and gathering wildflowers to grace the dinner table. Many thanks to the Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre therapeutic recreation staff for virtual FaceTime visits during COVID 19. You kept us connected to our mother during a very vulnerable time. We also extend our gratitude to the health care professionals, particularly the PSW's who worked tirelessly and respectfully to care for our mother with kindness, compassion and dedication. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Perley Rideau Health Centre Foundation, Alzheimer's Society, Humane Society, Literary Society or charity of your choice
. A celebration of life will be held to honour our mother at a later date in Ottawa. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.capitalmemorial.ca
.