It is with deep sadness that the family of Donna Monych announces she passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday July 11, 2020 with her family by her side. Beloved spouse of 32 years to Gordon (predeceased). They're reunited after 23 years - He said he'd come take her dancing and now they're dancing together in heaven above. Loving mother of Tanya (Mark). Beloved Babcia to Tianna and Grant. Donna is predeceased by her parents Veronica and Julian Pacia, her brother Tadeusz, as well as her loving Aunt Josephine and Uncle Albert, who brought her over to Canada in 1961 when she was 17 years old. Donna lived in St. Catharines where she met and married the love of her life, Gordon. She worked as a catering cook at the C.A.W. Hall making food for many weddings and events over the years. She was a member of the Royal Canadian Polish Legion Ladies Axillary. She enjoyed her weekly evenings dancing at the legion hall with her dearest friends. Donna was known for her kindness and compassion and will be fondly remembered by her many relatives and dearest friends here in Canada and in Poland. Special thank you to Donna's healthcare team over the past year, Dr. Alison Suk, NP Kim Hoskin, LHIN coordinator's, nursing staff at SCGH on Telemetry and Stroke units, Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, Linhaven and all community PSW's especially Sarah and Rachel. We are truly grateful for all your exceptional compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, Heart & Stroke Foundation and Alzheimer's Society. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 5 Oblate St. St. Catharines Ont., to be followed by burial at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. - As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com