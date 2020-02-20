|
|
Sister If flowers grow in heaven On land that's wild and free Lord, place some in my sister's arms And tell her they're from me Please tell her that I love her And miss her everyday And tell her there's still so much That I would like to say Remembering her is easy She's in everything I do I miss her so much everyday But I know she's safe with you If tears could build a stairway Made from all the pain I'd walk right up to heaven And bring her back again Lord, please take care of her And I hope that she will see That she was such a special person And a special sister to me Love Kay
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020