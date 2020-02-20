Home

Donna Noyes

Donna Noyes In Memoriam
Sister If flowers grow in heaven On land that's wild and free Lord, place some in my sister's arms And tell her they're from me Please tell her that I love her And miss her everyday And tell her there's still so much That I would like to say Remembering her is easy She's in everything I do I miss her so much everyday But I know she's safe with you If tears could build a stairway Made from all the pain I'd walk right up to heaven And bring her back again Lord, please take care of her And I hope that she will see That she was such a special person And a special sister to me Love Kay
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020
