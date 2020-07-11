1/1
Doreen Kaizer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen after a brief illness, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife of John for 57 years, caring mother of Rebecca (Warren Belliveau) and beloved Gummy to Connor and Aaron. Doreen loved to escape to the sun with John to get a break from the Canadian winter. She took special joy from cooking for her family and passed on this love to her daughter, who will cherish her Hungarian and Slovak recipes. Doreen was happiest in her role as compassionate and generous Gummy - her grandsons were her heart. Doreen enjoyed spending time in her garden and cherished her pets. Her warm and vibrant spirit will also be missed by her extended family and many friends. Respecting Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Should you wish to make a donation we ask that you please consider the Welland and District Humane Society and the Hospital for Sick Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young St., Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved