Doreen Kaizer

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen after a brief illness, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife of John for 57 years, caring mother of Rebecca (Warren Belliveau) and beloved Gummy to Connor and Aaron. Doreen loved to escape to the sun with John to get a break from the Canadian winter. She took special joy from cooking for her family and passed on this love to her daughter, who will cherish her Hungarian and Slovak recipes. Doreen was happiest in her role as compassionate and generous Gummy - her grandsons were her heart. Doreen enjoyed spending time in her garden and delighted in her pets. Her warm and vibrant spirit will also be missed by her extended family and many friends. Respecting Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Should you wish to make a donation we ask that you please consider the Welland and District Humane Society and the Hospital for Sick Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young St., Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca
. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.