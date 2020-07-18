1/
Doreen Madden
1966 ~ 2020 Mrs. Doreen Madden of Lethbridge, beloved wife of Geoff Madden and beloved mother of Breanna, Ryan and Justin, passed away at Chinook Regional Hospital with her loving husband by her side holding her hand on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Also left to mourn are her parents Meta Geddes and the late William Geddes, her brothers and sisters Donnie, Judi, Kevin, and Cate. She is also survived by her parents in law Bernie and JoAnn, brother in law Ed, and late sister in law Tammy. Flowers are gratefully declined, those who wish to provide financial support to the family during this difficult time may do so by mail 461 Twinriver Road W, Lethbridge, AB T1J 3Y9. In keeping with her wishes, a private Celebration of Doreen's life will be held at a later date. Visit www.mbfunerals.com to send a condolence

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Brothers Funeral Chapels Lethbridge
610 – 4 Street South
Lethbridge, AB T1J 4P3
403-328-2361
