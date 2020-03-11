|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doris on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving Aunt of Michael Dunkley, Shelley "Shannon" Geisendorf (David) and Debbie Nevins. She will be fondly remembered by her great nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Predeceased by her parents Harry & Beatrice Dunkley and her brother Dave Dunkley (Anne). Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10AM - 11AM at HETHERINGTON & DEANS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations to a would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020