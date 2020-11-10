1/1
Doris Eva SHISLER
Passed away peacefully at Northland Pointe on November 8, 2020 in her 102nd year. She is survived by her nephews Howard Shisler (Sonja), Allan Shisler (late Joan), her niece Marjorie Doan (late Jack) and by many great-nieces and nephews. Doris has lived in Port Colborne for all of her life and was employed at Sunbeam Shoe Factory for almost 50 years. She was a member of the Port Colborne Seniors' Center, and a life long member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, a private funeral service with burial at Overholt Cemetery will be held. Those invited to attend will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
