Doris Florence Gowan

Doris Florence Gowan Obituary
Gowan Doris Florence. Peacefully on April 3, 2020 in her 100th year. Doris predeceased by her husband Anthony, and her three children Laurel, John, and Betty Ann. Doris will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her son-in-laws Mike Vencel and Don Aubertin, and many other relatives and friends. Doris was a RCAF WD, World War 2 Veteran, and worked at Welland County General Hospital as an RNA for many years. In following Doris's wishes a private cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands of Sunset in Welland for their fine care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Welland County General Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020
