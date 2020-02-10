|
Passed away in her 94th year, on February 7, 2020, at Albright Manor in Beamsville. After enduring a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is finally at peace. Predeceased by her husband Harry Hilts (2000), parents Norman and Goldie Piett and her brother Erland Piett (Isobel). Loving mother to Sharon (Gerry) Blain of Oakville and Brenda (John, deceased) McIntyre of St. Catharines. Devoted grandmother to Rebecca McIntyre, David McIntyre and proud great-grandmother to Alexander Rodriguez. Doris was a successful journalist for the St. Catharines Standard, Hamilton Spectator and The Globe and Mail. She was involved in community service for several years including being Chairman of the Board at Albright Manor from 1992 - 1995. Doris was a gardening enthusiast, creating beautiful gardens at our home and volunteering her time at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes. A private interment will take place at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the 2nd and 4th floor staff at Albright Manor for their kind, compassionate care given to our mother. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 10, 2020