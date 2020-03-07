|
|
Passed away on March 5, 2020 at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home, Fonthill, at the age of 95 years. Loving wife and soul mate for 68 years of the late Don Kelly (2016). Devoted mother to Larry (Barb), Lee (Carrie), Al (Marcia), Carol (Bud) and Claire (Michael). Proud and loving "Nanny" of Tait (Sarah), Sarah (Tom), Tyler (Kaitlin), Heather (Dave), April, Matthew (Michelle), Mitchell (Shikha), Kelly (Tim), Garrett (Danyell), Ashlynn (Keith) and great-grandmother to great-grandsons Kierren and Connor and great-granddaughter Navy. She will be greatly missed by all and will never be forgotten. Thank you to Amy Seneca and the Staff at Lookout Ridge Retirement home for their great care of our mom. Family will receive friends at the MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, March 11th from 10 - 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or Lookout Ridge Retirement Home Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020