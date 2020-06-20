passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 90, surrounded by the love of her family, on Friday, June 19 following a brief illness. Doris is survived by her children Greg (Cathy), Linda, David (Jo-Anne) and Jolene (Chris), as well as her grandchildren, Stephanie (Travis), Josh, Justis (Alicia), Kristen (Joe), Nathan, Graeme, Lauren, Kellyn, and great grandchildren, Jessica and Alex, and her sister, Sally Kerr, and her brother Msgr. Melvin Schaefer. Doris was predeceased by her husband Joe (2009) and her infant son, Peter David (1959), her mother Helen and father Henry, as well as her brothers and sisters, Arthur, Margret, Audrey, Elmo, Theresa, and Joel. Doris was born in Muenster, Saskatchewan and lived most of her life in Welland. She was a devoted mother who was always there for her children. Doris was very giving of her time and helped anyone in need, caring for sick relatives and nursing them back to health on numerous occasions. Over the years, Doris served as the first Secretary-Treasurer for the Welland County Separate School Board, first President of the Holy Name School Council, Executive member of the Community Concert Association, President of the St. Kevin CWL and was a 50 year service pin recipient. She worked as the Parish secretary at St. Kevin's Church for 30 years, volunteered regularly to assist with Sunday Mass at a senior's home, and lived her life faithfully, providing her family with a role model to follow. Mom was a collector of all things turtle and also had an impressive array of kitchen gadgets, which were accumulated over the years. Mom lived for her family and was very proud of their accomplishments. If she ever called you a "sweetie", you knew that you had a special place in her heart. A special thank you to the members of the Palliative Care team that supported Doris over the past few months, allowing her to remain in her home until her passing. You are a truly talented and special team of people that helped make Mom's journey as comfortable as possible. Cremation has taken place. A private family Mass and interment at Holy Cross cemetery will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Doris Krar please donate to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Halton Particular Council - http://www.ssvphaltonpc.org/Donate.htm Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street Welland. Please share your condolences, thoughts, and prayers with the Krar family at www.jjpatterson.ca. "Surely goodness and loving kindness will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 24:6
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 20, 2020.