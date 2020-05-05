July 29, 1925 -May 3, 2020 At Tabor Manor Radiant Care, St. Catharines on May 3, 2020. Doris, beloved wife of the late Lloyd (Chappie 2003), in her 95th year, died peacefully. Loving mother of Marilyn Reynolds of St. Catharines and Douglas Young of Tillsonburg. Proud devoted grandmother of Matthew Reynolds (Michelle Van Der Zalm) of St. Catharines and Allison Reynolds (Jonathan Mitchell) of Toronto. Devoted Great Gigi to Sydney Mitchell and baby Reynolds arriving July 2020. Doris was predeceased by her parents Helen and Clayton (Buss) Muntz of Brantford. She is survived by her sister Geraldine H. Reis (Leo - 2015), her brothers Jack R. Muntz (Barbara) and Gary H. Muntz (Minta), her sister-in-laws Rose Harding, Sadie Legacy and Mary Carpenter as well as many nieces and nephews. Doris was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Eagle Place, Brantford. She was a long-time volunteer driver for the Canadian Cancer Society and Meals on Wheels. Our family will always look to her unwaivering kindness, positive attitude and overwhelming generousity as a shining example of her legacy and our bond that ties us all together. Doris was a faithful Christian blessed with goodness and mercy all the days of her life. She now dwells in the house of the lord. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines Ont. As per Doris's wishes cremation has taken place to be followed by a private memorial service. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 5, 2020.