More Obituaries for Doris Drummond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Maud Drummond


1914 - 12
Doris Maud Drummond Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Linhaven Home for Seniors, age 105. Doris (nee Bradshaw) was born in London, England. During WWII she worked as a secretary for Air Raid Precautions, and after the war she worked at North Middlesex Hospital where she met her future husband, Dr. John (Jack) Drummond. They married and moved to Saskatoon in 1948 where they had two sons. In 1956 Doris and Jack moved to St. Catharines where they jointly ran his practice in Orthopedic Surgery. Jack passed away in 1973. In retirement, Doris moved to Martindale Place and enjoyed travelling to visit her brother Len in England and her sons in B.C. and California. Doris is survived by her sons John (Hilda) and Douglas (Marnie) and four grandchildren: Jonathan, Ian, Julia, and Bronwen. Our thanks to the staff of Linhaven Home for Seniors where Doris spent her final 8 years, and to family friends Pierre and Martha Garneau for their support. Private family service.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020
