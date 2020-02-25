Home

Passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Vineland United Mennonite Home in Vineland in her 92nd year. Doris was the loving wife of Earl (Toby) Foster, who passed away in December 2018, for 65 years. Doris is survived by her sons David (Joanne), Wayne (Kathy) and Rob (Leslie). She was a loving grandmother to Lorne (Val), Larissa (Bryan), Tamara (Ryan), Alanna, Kara, Tie and Trent; and great-grandmother to Graham, Rory, Brooklyn, Noah, Aubrey and Madison. She is predeceased by her sisters Pearl and Irene, and brothers William and Graham. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all the staff at Vineland United Mennonite Home for their kind and loving care of Doris over the past 2 years. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to the Vineland United Mennonite Home and the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020
