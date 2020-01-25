|
|
Doris Riley passed away peacefully on her 88th birthday surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her devoted husband Charles (2001). She will be greatly missed by her children Dr. Stephen Riley, John (Kelly) Riley and Susan (Jason) Oatley as well as by her grandchildren Carolyn, Sarah, Laura and Jackson Oatley. Doris was born and raised in Niagara Falls NY and moved to Chippawa with Charles in 1963 to raise a family. She resided in the same house for 55 years before moving to Lundy Manor in 2018. Her family meant everything to her and she devoted her life to them. She loved making her special receiving blankets that have been enjoyed by countless babies over the years. Visitation will take place on Friday January 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel at 5176 Victoria Ave, Niagara Falls, ON. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1 p.m. at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Stamford Presbyterian Cemetery. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 25, 2020