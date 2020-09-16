It's with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Doris peacefully surrendered to her short fight against cancer on September 14th at the age of 70. Loving wife of Allan Sherwin for 23 years. Courageous mother of Sharlene Styles, bonus grandmother of Maria Krynichanskaya (Belarus). She will be greatly missed by her siblings Dietrick Motiak (Ginette), Irene Wiley (Lorne), Darlene Fisher (Mario), Diane Fisher, Eden Adams, Donna Fisher (Dave), her brothers-in-law Ron Sherwin (late Betty) and Wayne Sherwin (Shirley) her nieces and nephews, Gary Weinhandl (Kathy), Peter Weinhandl (Sarah), Jessica Secord (Shane), Jennifer Cohoe (Rob), Stephanie Adams (Mark), Chris, Leigh and Patricia Sherwin and great-nieces and nephews Emily, Mia and Lucas along with many friends. Doris was a long-time resident of St. Catharines after moving from her home town of Welland where her family immigrated to from Austria In 1950. She worked in accounts receivable for most of her working years after managing a large chain restaurant. Doris loved baseball and especially her beloved Toronto Blue Jays. She was always busy knitting for any kind of fundraiser, charity or just for the love it when she wasn't busy tending to her cherished gardens. She was an active and devoted sewer and volunteer for Precious Angels Niagara and a committed member of St. Columba Church. She is now re-united with her charismatic mother Emily Fisher (2016) and will have many Precious Angels welcoming her to her new angel wings. Her love of shoes, funky hairstyles and zest for life will live on in our hearts forever. A private inurnment will take place, with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Precious Angels Niagara will be gladly accepted in lieu of flowers. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
