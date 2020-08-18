On Sunday, August 16, 2020 our Heavenly Lord came and called Dorothea home to join her beloved son, Bob. Dorothea will be dearly missed by her loving family: Karen, Julie (Roger) Wolski, Bill (Joanna), Mary Kay (Michael) Griffin, Penny Kreamer (David), Laurel (Randy) Allison, Colleen (Greg) Baldwin and Tim (Anita) and her grandchildren: Cheryl (Alain), Kimberly (Jeff), Robyn (Glen), Michael (Alyssa), Greg (Caroline), Kelly (Corey), Stephanie (Dustin), Sara (Dave), Trevor (Lindsay), Kyle (Amy), Breanne (Matt), Sandy (Don), Bill (Mandy), Nikki, Samantha, Ashley, Zachary, Aly, Hannah, her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margarita Ives and many nieces and nephews. Dorothea lived her 92 years dedicated to her family; teaching them to love, persevere and have faith. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Tufford Manor Retirement Home for their loving care. If desired please make donations to Gillian's Place. In keeping with Dorothea's wishes, visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, August 19th from 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 6:30 p.m. A private funeral mass and cremation will follow. Due to covid-19 restrictions, guests must wear a mask in attendance to the visitation.