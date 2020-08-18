1/1
Dorothea (Cox) Ives
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, August 16, 2020 our Heavenly Lord came and called Dorothea home to join her beloved son, Bob. Dorothea will be dearly missed by her loving family: Karen, Julie (Roger) Wolski, Bill (Joanna), Mary Kay (Michael) Griffin, Penny Kreamer (David), Laurel (Randy) Allison, Colleen (Greg) Baldwin and Tim (Anita) and her grandchildren: Cheryl (Alain), Kimberly (Jeff), Robyn (Glen), Michael (Alyssa), Greg (Caroline), Kelly (Corey), Stephanie (Dustin), Sara (Dave), Trevor (Lindsay), Kyle (Amy), Breanne (Matt), Sandy (Don), Bill (Mandy), Nikki, Samantha, Ashley, Zachary, Aly, Hannah, her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margarita Ives and many nieces and nephews. Dorothea lived her 92 years dedicated to her family; teaching them to love, persevere and have faith. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Tufford Manor Retirement Home for their loving care. If desired please make donations to Gillian's Place. In keeping with Dorothea's wishes, visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Wednesday, August 19th from 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 6:30 p.m. A private funeral mass and cremation will follow. Due to covid-19 restrictions, guests must wear a mask in attendance to the visitation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved