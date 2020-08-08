1/
Dorothy Ann Jackson
Peacefully, close to her family, on Thursday August 6, 2020, Dorothy Jackson at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Herb. Dear mother of Robert "Bob" (Diana), Thomas (Heather) and John (Marilyn). Loved grandmother of Laura, Lianne, Janet, Geoffrey, Jordan, Jennifer and Erin. Sadly missed by several great-grandchildren. Dorothy has now joined her predeceased brothers Gordon and Robert "Bobby". Dorothy was a former Human Resources Manager with Canada Post. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). The funeral service will be available to be viewed on-line on Monday August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at ://distalink.com/dlm21.html>. The password for the link is Arbor2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 8, 2020.
