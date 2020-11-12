1932 - 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Dorothy "Dot" Dupras in her 89th year. Dorothy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years Ralph, her brother Mike (Monica), her children John (Kim), Martha (Michelle), and Anne Marie (Joe), grandchildren Karina (Cory), Doug (Megan), Christian, Callista and Charleyn as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Howard and Anna, her son Jim "Punky", her first husband Charlie Bruce, and her siblings Norbert "Sonny", Howie, Shirley, and David. Dot lived most of her life in Welland and she will be missed. A private family funeral will take place in the future. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
.