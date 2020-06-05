Dorothy Edith (Sharp) PRICE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Wesley-Robins Retirement Village, Welland and formerly of Port Colborne passed away at the Welland County General Hospital with her family at her side on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Price (2005), loving mother of Allan (Charmaine) Price and Linda (Reinhard) Girschik, dear grandmother of Marlene Soucy and Sean Soucy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased her parents Herbert and Katharine Sharp and her sister Fanny Tatchell. Dorothy was a former Boy Scout Leader in Port Colborne. There will be a private family service held with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved