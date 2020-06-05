Of Wesley-Robins Retirement Village, Welland and formerly of Port Colborne passed away at the Welland County General Hospital with her family at her side on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry Price (2005), loving mother of Allan (Charmaine) Price and Linda (Reinhard) Girschik, dear grandmother of Marlene Soucy and Sean Soucy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased her parents Herbert and Katharine Sharp and her sister Fanny Tatchell. Dorothy was a former Boy Scout Leader in Port Colborne. There will be a private family service held with interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.