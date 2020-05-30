Dorothy Evelyn RANDALL
Passed away at Maple Park Lodge, Fort Erie on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by her brothers Fred and Richard, her sisters Beverly Hurst and Marjory Smith and her parents Donald and Dorothy. Surviving are her sisters Nancy (Paul) Haas and Doreen Marchand, her special nephew Lindy and several nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
