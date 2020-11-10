It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife and mother Dorothy Irine Klager in her 77th year surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy leaves her loyal husband of 49 years Harvey, son Paul (Ingrid), daughter Sheila (Steve). Proud grandmother of Bailey, Madison, Mackenzie, Kaitlyn, Carter, William and Hayden. The forever bond of her sister Cathy Kelsey (John) who has been so supportive to us all and loved her sister with all her heart. Nieces Dianne, Karen, Ellen and many great nieces and great nephews. Dorothy worked at St. Catharines City Hall, Sears, Bixbys and Costco. She was a convenor for hockey and ringette with the Merritton Athletic Association. She had many hobbies she shared with the Boa Babes Phyllis, Debbie, Deborah, Mary Lou, Ann and Helen. She was an avid crafter, loved going to Bingo with Ellie and anything Corgi related like her dog Duke. She also enjoyed watching her son race and grandchildren's interests such as hockey, soccer, karting, competitive dance, baseball and the performing arts. Predeceased by her parents Dorothy Geraldine Campbell (Turner) and James Wilson Campbell. Thanks to the exceptional CCU nursing staff and Dr. Kim for their compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private graveside service. For those who wish, memorial donations in honor of Dorothy may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lincoln County Human Society. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca