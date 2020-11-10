1/1
Dorothy Irine (Campbell) KLAGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife and mother Dorothy Irine Klager in her 77th year surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy leaves her loyal husband of 49 years Harvey, son Paul (Ingrid), daughter Sheila (Steve). Proud grandmother of Bailey, Madison, Mackenzie, Kaitlyn, Carter, William and Hayden. The forever bond of her sister Cathy Kelsey (John) who has been so supportive to us all and loved her sister with all her heart. Nieces Dianne, Karen, Ellen and many great nieces and great nephews. Dorothy worked at St. Catharines City Hall, Sears, Bixbys and Costco. She was a convenor for hockey and ringette with the Merritton Athletic Association. She had many hobbies she shared with the Boa Babes Phyllis, Debbie, Deborah, Mary Lou, Ann and Helen. She was an avid crafter, loved going to Bingo with Ellie and anything Corgi related like her dog Duke. She also enjoyed watching her son race and grandchildren's interests such as hockey, soccer, karting, competitive dance, baseball and the performing arts. Predeceased by her parents Dorothy Geraldine Campbell (Turner) and James Wilson Campbell. Thanks to the exceptional CCU nursing staff and Dr. Kim for their compassion. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private graveside service. For those who wish, memorial donations in honor of Dorothy may be made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Lincoln County Human Society. Please share your condolences, photos and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved