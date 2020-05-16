Dorothy JACKSON
Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at the age of 89 at the Welland General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James Jackson. Loving mother of Doug (Cindy), and Robert. Cherished grandmother of Jamilyn, Lilly, Alishia and Shealagh and great-grandmother of Emmett. Dorothy will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends are appreciated. The graveside service will be available to view at the Ballard Minor website after the service has concluded. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
