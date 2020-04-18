|
|
After an ongoing illness, Dorothy Jane (Furtney) McLeod (nee Pickell) passed away on April 15, 2020. She was born in St. Marys, ON and moved to Fort Erie in 1970. She was actively involved with the St. Marys and Fort Erie Kinettes in her early years and was awarded a Life Membership in the organization. Later in life she became involved with the Head Injury Association of Fort Erie, The Fort Erie Horticultural Society and was always a fan of the SPCA. Sadly missed by her sons Scott (Laura) and Terry (Dorothy) Furtney; grandchildren Mary Grace, AC and Katie and several nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her first husband Philip L. Furtney and her second husband Alfred McLeod. She was also predeceased by her parents Ken and Verla (nee Cooper) Pickell and her Stepmother Ina Carr Pickell (nee King). She will be missed by her siblings Norma Hayes, Bill Pickell, Brenda Pearson and their families. She had a large extended family and was very fond of her "sis" Phyllis Spearin and her family. Her very dear friend Mary Ellen Winger has lost her partner in crime. We would like to thank the medical staff at the Greater Niagara General Hospital for making her last bit of time comfortable and the Welland Hospital for helping her to regain her health over the 16 days that she spent there earlier this year. Mom has chosen to be cremated and a private interment ceremony will be held when it is possible. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Fort Erie SPCA.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020