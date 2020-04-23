|
Dorothy Kelley (retired General Motors employee, and executive member of the United Senior Citizens of Ontario) passed away peacefully at Lakeland Long Care on Monday, April 20th, 2020. Age 75 years. Beloved wife of Gene Kelley for 54 years. Loving mother of Debbie Quaranta (Rocco); Roberta Kelley (Robert MacGillivary); and Lori Kelley-Wilton (Shawn). Cherished "Nana Dottie" of 8, and Great Nana Dottie of Maddie. As was Dorothy's wish, cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855). To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020