Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at the Adams Centre in St. Catharines on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Catherine Brownell, Virginia (Murray) Dickson and John (Jackelyn) Murray. Cherished grandmother of David (Britteny), Alysha (Kyle), Adam, James, Christopher (Cassidy), Emma, Aidan, Abigail, Jordan and Jaelyn and great-grandmother of Sawyer and Halston. Lovingly remembered by her sisters Joan and Helen (Buster) and her sister-in-law Joan. Dorothy devoted her life to her family and left them a legacy of love which will never be forgotten. Her family would like to thank the staff at the Adams Centre for the compassionate care shown to her. A private family visitation followed by cremation took place on Sunday May 31st at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Dorothy donations to the Adams Centre would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.