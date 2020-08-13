1/4
Dorothy "Dolly" MUIR
Passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving mother of Grant, Kim, Ian and Kim. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Brittany (Matt), Robert, Carley, Katelyn (Stephen) and Kelly, great-granddaughter Emersyn, and her family in England. Dolly was a member of Dunlop Seniors and was a retired Registered Nurse. Dolly loved spending time with her family, dancing, and sharing memories about her life as a Midwife in England. A special thank you to Bev and staff from St. Elizabeth Health Team, the staff from Bayshore and Jithen from VON. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends for memorial visitation at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
