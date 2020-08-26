Dorothy Paterson

At her home, after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her husband Alex. Survived by her children Christopher Grenville and Terri Goodman (Joe). Her Grandchildren Jennifer Goodman (Eric Eves), Stephanie, Vincent and Maxwell Goodman. Her Great Grandchildren Aidan and Lilly Eves, Bella, Carson and Caleb Goodman. Sadly missed and loved by all. Dorothy retired from Brian Cullen Motors after 30 years. She loved her job and all the people. Shopping will never be the same. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, August 29th from 2-4 p.m. As per Covid-19 regulations - Visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. All guests attending the visitation must bring a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com