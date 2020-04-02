Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy PILCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy PILCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy PILCHER Obituary
At Wellington Park Care Centre, Burlington on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey (1995). Loving mother of Joan Webster (Tom), Christopher, John (Andree), and Al (Jenny). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Kelsey, Alison, Cassidy, Danny, Luke, Thomas and Jake. She is survived by her sister-law Eleanor Dorland and brother-in-law Edwin Graves. Dear friend of Janet Sweny since the age of 4 years old. A private graveside service was held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements handled through BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -