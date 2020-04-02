|
|
At Wellington Park Care Centre, Burlington on Monday, March 30, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey (1995). Loving mother of Joan Webster (Tom), Christopher, John (Andree), and Al (Jenny). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Kelsey, Alison, Cassidy, Danny, Luke, Thomas and Jake. She is survived by her sister-law Eleanor Dorland and brother-in-law Edwin Graves. Dear friend of Janet Sweny since the age of 4 years old. A private graveside service was held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements handled through BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020