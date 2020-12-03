1921-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Gram, and G.G. on December 1st, 2020. Predeceased by her husband James (1984), her sisters Nelda Climenhaga(Dale), Pauline Sider (Claude), Leata Thompson (Ellrie), Margaretta Ruegg (Howard), her brothers Bob Marr , Doug Marr, sister in law Betty Marr, brother in law Howard Adams ,Dave(Ethel) Sibbald, Isabella(Merle)Minor, Betsy(Austin)Davis,Jack(Gladys)Sibbald,Agnes(Ken)Davis,George(Bunty)Sibbald,Marion(Ken)Sharpe,and Tom(Hazel)Sibbald. Survived by her children Joan Simonson (late Ron), Mary Jane Fletcher (Paul), Tim Sibbald (Sue), grandchildren Ron Simonson Jr, Debbie Swartz, Stephen( Jenn) Fletcher, Stacy (Berk) Patterson, Michael (Farrah) Fletcher, Kim Murphy(Mike), Kayla Sibbald, Jay Sibbald (Megan}, great-grandmother to Berk ,Lauren, Ashton, Kennedy, Ryder, Camden, Brooke, Nolan ,Josephine ,Alexis, A.J. and James, sister, Shirley Adams, brother Arnold Marr, sisters in law Karen Marr, Diane Marr, Marie Sibbald and brothers in law Sam Sibbald, and Earl Sibbald, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dorothy worked hard alongside her husband running Ridgeway Farm Equipment, as well as being a busy housewife. She loved her garden, cooking, quilting, and her family. Her strong belief in the Lord helped her through many difficult times. In lieu of flowers donations to Crystal Ridge Community Church, Trinity Life Church or a charity of your choice
. Special thank you to " Our Angels" , Karen and Diane Marr for taking such good care of Mom -we will never forget your kindness, and Audrey Sims for visiting Mom and enjoying a cup of coffee with her nearly every day for the past 25 years. Williams Funeral Services, Ridgeway, entrusted with arrangements. With respect to current Covid restrictions, the family will have a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Sherkston where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.