The family of Dorothy Vasko (nee Simons) is sad to announce her passing on December 25, 2019. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband Andy. Loving mother of Kim (John), Jeff (Debby) and Kris (Joe). Beloved grandmother of Ian (Elyse), Allison (Patrick), Samantha (Jordan), Tori and Mackinley. Great-grandmother of Oliver, Scarlett and Palmer. Dorothy enjoyed many years of golf at Erie Breeze Golf Course and spent countless hours line dancing with her girlfriends. Thank you to Dr. Scher as well as the staff of 2W at Port Colborne Hospital. We are grateful to the staff and residents of Portal Village Retirement Home for their many years of fun and friendship at her second home. Following Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to visit the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. in the Davidson Chapel with Father Peter Walton officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial remembrances to Portal Village would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020