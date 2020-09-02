1/
Dorothy Winifred DUNDAS
Dorothy Winifred Dundas is loved and admired by many for her extraordinary volunteerism and love of community. Born on February 12, 1933, she passed away on August 29, 2020 after a brief illness. Dorothy spent a lifetime as a nurse and mother. Graduating from the Mack Training School (MTS) in 1954, she remained a proud nurse well into her 60s. She was a committed member of St. George's Church, serving as a lay reader, people's warden, and choir member. She was endlessly devoted to her 'Sweet Violets' and High School Sorority. Dorothy and Ted took immense pride in their 'Grumplets' and happily saw them all reach adulthood. Predeceased by her beloved, Ted, she is survived by Joan (Katlyn and Alex), Robert, and Sharon (Ron, Lillian and Ken, Faith, and Sarah). Memorial donations can be made to St. George's Church or Hospice Niagara. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
