Dorraine Margot BOYNE
1930-06-08 - 2020-05-14
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 14th was a dreary and sad day. I lost the truest friend I ever had. For on this day, Dorraine Boyne passed on, ending nearly 71 years (July 23, 1949) of a wonderful, loving partnership. Besides myself, Jack, she leaves behind her son James Boyne, daughters Deborah Cummings (Denis), Patricia Arnold (Mike) and daughter-in-law Linda Boyne. Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her first born, John William Boyne (2016), her father, James Abell, sister, Winifred Gough (Winnie) and her mother, Florence Abell. Dorraine was a warm and loving mother, friend and companion. She lived a true Christian life and raised a brood to be proud of. They are her living legacy. May she rest in peace in the arms of her God! A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY (905-892-1699) with interment to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family via Live Stream starting at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at ://distantlink.com/dlm21.html> and enter the password: Arbor2020 where prompted. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Share valued memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca ://www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca>


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved